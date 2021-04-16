Pfizer vaccine dose at the Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation Center in Miami, Florida. CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP

The United States is making steady progress in its goal of administering 200 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine before Joe Biden reaches his first 100 days in office on April 30. 37.3% of the population have received at least one dose and 23.1% have completed treatment. By July, the world powerhouse is going to have a surplus of 300 million injections, according to a report by Duke’s Center for Global Health Innovation released this week. The figures come face to face with the reality of dozens of developing countries that, according to estimates, will not be able to vaccinate the majority of their population until 2023. The contrast has increased the pressure on the United States to begin donating vaccines to the poorer nations. The authorities have promised that they will do so, but without setting deadlines or amounts.

“Why are we not at the point of sharing doses with all the countries of the world? Partly because we have to plan for things to come, “White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in early April, referring to the unforeseen. Then he was referring to the 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine spoiled by an error in the production plant. But this week, the setback has been greater. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advised suspending the use of this drug for six cases of a “rare and serious” type of blood clot (among seven million vaccinated), federal health authorities reported Tuesday. Most of the supply in the country comes from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

The United States has ordered 300 million vaccines from AstraZeneca, which are stored in warehouses. While more than 70 countries have already authorized its use (in Spain and other European countries it is only administered to those over 60 years of age), the world power is still awaiting the results of its clinical trial. The Duke Center for Innovation report and another from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) stated that while AstraZeneca’s vaccine is not approved for emergency use in the United States, it could be used in other countries. CSIS also proposed that the Biden Administration donate 10% of excess doses during the summer and 50% by the end of the year.

What the Biden Administration has done for the world is to donate money to the Covax program, the initiative led by the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations and the Alliance for Vaccines (GAVI) to ensure access to immunization for developing countries. In February, the country pledged to support the initiative with 4,000 million dollars (about 3,330 million euros) – half this year and the other next. On Tuesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken led a fundraising event where he urged other rich countries to pump in another $ 2 billion. Covax aims to secure and distribute enough vaccines to reach 20% of the population in 92 countries by the end of 2021.

In a public letter, 170 Nobel laureates and former heads of state from 100 countries asked the president of the United States on Tuesday to renounce the intellectual property rules for coronavirus vaccines and “put the collective right to the safety of all. to the commercial monopolies of a few ”. Suspending patents, they argued, would expand global manufacturing capacity, “unhindered by industrial monopolies that are driving severe supply shortages that block access to vaccines.”

Biden said last month that if the United States had a surplus, “it would share it with the rest of the world.” “We are going to start by making sure that Americans are taken care of first, but then we will try to help the rest of the world,” he added. Last week, in a gesture to carry out its intentions, the government appointed Gayle Smith, until then executive director of the ONE Campaign to eradicate poverty and preventable diseases, as the head of “vaccine diplomacy.” Smith had been lobbying the Biden Administration to ship part of the US vaccine supply overseas. The former director of the US Agency for International Development during the term of Barack Obama, who helped lead the response to the Ebola outbreak in 2014, will be tasked with coordinating the global response to COVID and health security.