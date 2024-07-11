US President Joe Biden is facing increasing pressure to reconsider his re-election bid, which has been cast into doubt by members of his Democratic party and prominent supporters such as actor George Clooney.

In the midst of the NATO summit, which until this Friday (12) brings together in Washington the heads of government and state of the 32 members of the military alliance, Biden had to deal not only with the fronts that are open in this organization, but also with the growing division in his party.

This time, the person responsible was the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, also a Democrat, Nancy Pelosi.

“It’s up to him to decide whether he’s going to run. We’re all encouraging him to make that decision because time is running out,” Pelosi said on the show. Morning Joe from the television network MSNBCwhen asked if Biden has her explicit support.

By now, the doubts of a group of Democratic lawmakers had been made public, raising questions about whether Biden is really the right bet for the party for the November presidential election, which will have former President Donald Trump as the Republican Party candidate.

Pelosi, 84, who represents California, is the highest-ranking member of Congress to implicitly question Biden. She has not done so openly, but has insisted that people want him to make a decision, even as the president has repeatedly said for days that he has no plans to drop out of the race.

Today, asked at the NATO summit whether he felt he still had Pelosi’s support, Biden raised his fist in a sign of strength.

The US president has been in the spotlight since the election debate against Trump on June 27. On that occasion, the Republican did not need to go on the offensive against a fragile opponent, with a blank look in his eyes and unable to finish many of his sentences.

The gradual loss of support also put George Clooney in the spotlight on Wednesday. A staunch Democrat who helped Biden raise tens of millions of dollars for his election campaign, the actor this time encouraged him to turn the page.

“I consider him a friend and I believe in him. I believe in his character. I believe in his morals. Over the past four years, he has won many of the battles he has faced (…) The only battle he cannot win is the battle against time,” Clooney wrote in The New York Times.

“We are not going to win in November with this president,” declared the actor, in addition to emphasizing that this is not a personal opinion, but one shared by all the congressmen and governors with whom he said he had spoken privately.

According to the latest polls, Trump is ahead of Biden. The average of polls conducted by the FiveThirtyEight portal shows him with 42.1% of voting intentions, a 2.1 percentage point advantage.

Opinion about the current American president, however, is polarized. This Wednesday, he received the endorsement of the AFL-CIO union, the largest in the country and one of the main drivers of votes for the Democrat.

The AFL-CIO was one of the first major US organizations to explicitly endorse Biden’s candidacy in the party’s primary process.

“The middle class built this country, and you built the middle class,” Biden told the union after he came out in support of them.

The NATO summit has not escaped domestic debate in the US, although the prevailing view is that regardless of who takes power in January 2025, Washington’s relationship with the military alliance is unlikely to change.

“It doesn’t matter whether Joe Biden is elected president of the United States or Donald Trump. For the United States to remain a superpower and compete with China, it will need allies, and its strongest allies are those in Europe,” concluded Finnish President Alexander Stubb upon his arrival at the meeting in the American capital.