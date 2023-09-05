The pressure on President Zelensky to intervene in the fight against corruption is mounting from all sides and the resignation of his defense minister seems a firm act, especially in view of EU membership. Meanwhile, Ukrainian media are constantly bringing up corruption cases, sowing discontent among the population. The allies from America and Europe continue to insist on a tough approach. Ukrainian anti-corruption officials are sceptical. “It’s going way too slow.”

#Pressure #mounting #Zelensky #sides #crack #corruption