Chihuahua.- A group made up of approximately 200 people yesterday entered the facilities of the Central Zone Prosecutor’s Office in the city of Chihuahua to demand that the authorities expedite the payment of compensation for damage to the victims of Aras Business Group fraud, but also to keep the company’s assets insured, since in a matter of months they have been lost or deteriorated.

The protest began around 9:30 in the morning outside the Central Zone Prosecutor’s Office where they held banners demanding to be attended to by the prosecutor, as they indicated that they have waited for more than half a year for the ruling to be issued. against the company and to date it has not occurred due to legal resources.

The ruling in favor of those affected has not been applied because there are two direct appeals against the December ruling, which were promoted by the legal representative of the company, Erika Jasso, and the lawyer for a group of victims, Mariano Cordero, who does not agree with the terms of the sentence.

After waiting to be attended to, the protesters entered the building and some of them closed traffic on the side of Teófilo Borunda Avenue, right in front of the facilities of the Central Zone Prosecutor’s Office.

Around 11 in the morning they decided to move the protest to the offices of the State Attorney General’s Office on Paseo Bolívar, where they met with the owner, César Jáuregui, who expressed that the meeting was held on good terms.