Monday, June 12, 2023, 11:08



| Updated 11:26 a.m.





comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

A few hours after the head of the Russian mercenaries of the Wagner Group, Evgeny Prigozhin, announced his intention to disobey the order of the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, that all existing paramilitary formations in the country must be integrated into the Army. ..

This content is exclusive for subscribers