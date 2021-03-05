The hours of Marcela Losardo at the head of the Ministry of Justice seem to be numbered. Between the advance of the Government against the Judicial Power, the minister and lifelong friend of President Alberto Fernández, strongly questioned from Kirchnerism sectors, could leave her post.

Losardo was part of the group of “officials who do not work” to which Cristina Kirchner alluded at the end of last year, but had resisted the onslaught, despite being the target of the toughest swords of Kirchnerism that question her alleged inaction in the face of the continuity of the lawfare against the vice president and other leaders.

The rumors about the departure of Losardo They were the order of the day after that open letter from Cristina, but they were never fulfilled.

But in the last hours internal discussion was rekindled and, according to high official sources entrusted to Clarion, the minister seriously considers the possibility of leaving your position and thereby freeing your friend and partner from any tension within the Government.

“Alberto is not going to kick her out, but Marcela is loyal to her friend and he will do what he thinks is best for him“, they indicated from the Government to this newspaper.

Losardo broke the low profile this week after the federal prosecutor Carlos Stornelli, pointed out by Kirchnerism and investigated by the Justice in the cause of illegal espionage, said that the minister had called him to show solidarity with the so-called “puff operation.”

The minister denied the prosecutor and described his statements as “nonsense”. “Does it enter the head of someone that I can sympathize with?” He replied. And he assured that he does not even have his phone number.

But to Losardo, beyond his denial, Kirchnerism always questioned his good relationship with what he calls the “judicial corporation.” It is precisely on this point that the questions about the alleged inaction of the minister are based.

As of the March 1 speech, Fernández seemed inaugurate another stage with respect to its strategy of linking with the Judicial Power, which increased the versions. “For a matter of trajectory, Marcela can’t do what needs to be done now“, maintain the sources.

Also, Losardo’s link with his number 2 in the Ministry, Juan Martin Mena, a stalwart of Cristina, is broken. With his departure, Losardo would further decompress the tension between the President and a sector of hard-line Kirchnerism.

But, at the same time, the Casa Rosada is evaluating the impact it can have on the image of the President. That phrase that, as a show of strength, was repeated until not long ago, regarding Losardo leaving office on Fernández’s last day as President, today is in doubt.

Look also