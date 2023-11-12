Calls for Israel’s containment in the Gaza Strip have multiplied in the last week as fighting intensifies. between his army and Hamas militants in the Palestinian enclave. The clamor for humanitarian pauses and a ceasefire came from the G7, the Arab countries and Washington, Israel’s main ally.

And although the United States has not changed its position of unconditional support for Israel after the Hamas attacks on October 7, which left 1,200 dead – since the Ministry of Foreign Affairs revised the balance downwards – Washington’s tone With each passing day, has been becoming increasingly critical of the actions of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

Especially as the number of civilian deaths in Gaza as a result of the bombings has continued to grow –more than 11,000 dead and almost 27,500 injured in the Strip – and the humanitarian crisis that has been unleashed in the Palestinian enclave as a result of the almost total blockade imposed by the Jewish country for more than a month.

Various sources maintain that The Biden administration has begun to “lose patience” with Israel for neglecting its recommendations so that some relief is provided to the population. They also believe, according to experts, that the window of opportunity to neutralize the Hamas terrorists after the attacks has begun to close in the face of growing international condemnation and the deterioration of relations with other Arab countries.

This week, and in a clear sign of discomfort, Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said that “too many civilians” had been killed in Gaza and that Israel needed to do much more to protect them.

Blinken spoke of negotiations with Tel Aviv to agree on “concrete actions” that would allow not only to shield civilians but also the flow of humanitarian aid and the release of hostages. And he once again insisted on his proposal for a “humanitarian pause” during the military action.

At the same time, and in another proof of discontent, the head of the United States Joint Armed Forces, General Charles Q. Brown Jr., raised his concern about the effect of civilian deaths in the greater context of the conflict and assured that for every dead civilian there is a new militant who joins Hamas.

Neither Israel nor any of the countries in the region will enjoy security and peace without the Palestinians enjoying it.

At once, The issue is becoming a headache for Joe Biden in the domestic arena, Well, members of his own party and a part of the electorate – young people in particular – have begun to question the blank check that was given to Netanyahu.

But the United States is not the only one that is putting strong pressure on Israel today. This week, G7 foreign ministers expressed their unanimous support for “humanitarian pauses and corridors” in the conflict and called for urgently allowing humanitarian aid without obstacles for civilians. While UN rapporteurs went much further and indicated a few days ago that “Time is running out to avoid genocide and a catastrophe in Gaza.”

A Palestinian child drinks water as they evacuate in the southern Gaza Strip.

French President Emmanuel Macron, for his part, who this week organized an aid conference in Paris that raised more than a billion dollars in contributions for the Gazan population, urged Israel to stop the bombings that kill civilians in Gaza. In an interview with the BBC, Macron assured that although they share with Israel the desire to get rid of terrorism, “There is no justification” for the bombings that kill civilians, including “babies, women and the elderly.”

This Saturday, in addition, the 57 Arab and Muslim-majority countries that participated in a summit in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) to address the war in Gaza called for an end to the conflict, increasing the entry of humanitarian aid to the enclave and guaranteeing that Israel is accountable. for their “massive crimes.”

“We affirm that neither Israel nor any of the countries in the region will enjoy security and peace without the Palestinians enjoying it and recovering all their plundered rights,” they warned.

The truth is Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been emphatic that there will be no ceasefire until the release of the more than 200 hostages. that Hamas took from Israel in the October 7 attack.

Emergency meeting of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in Riyadh, to address the conflict in Gaza. Photo: AFP/ Turkish Presidency Press

Furthermore, the president has replied to the international community, specifically to Macron, that “The responsibility for any harm to civilians falls on Hamas” which, according to him, uses the population “as human shields.”

And although the Hebrew country has not accepted many of the proposals to care for the civilian population, it did indicate this week that began to take breaks of four hours daily to allow the departure of Palestinian civilians from the north of the Gaza Strip to the south through the Salah al Din road. This Saturday, in addition, it extended the humanitarian pauses by three more hours and announced that a new coastal route will be opened for evacuations.

According to the Israeli army, Almost 200,000 people fled from the north to the south of Gaza amid these evacuation windows despite some deadly “explosions.” On Friday alone, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, 30,000 people used the corridor.

The UN also warned that about 1.6 million of the 2.4 million inhabitants of the Gaza Strip were forced to leave their homes since the start of the war, of which 725,000 take refuge in UN facilities, 122,000 in hospitals, churches and other public buildings, 131,000 in schools not linked to the United Nations, and the rest with families.

Palestinians evacuated to the south of the Gaza Strip along Salah al-Din Street.

But the situation in the south, where the evacuees arrive, is no better. Hundreds of thousands of displaced They are overcrowded in disastrous conditions without water, electricity, food or medicine due to the siege. And according to the WHO, Gaza’s health system is “on its knees.”

In the north, furthermore, the hospitals where thousands of Palestinians take refuge from the bombings face an increasingly critical situation due to the fighting in the vicinity between Israeli troops and Hamas.

In the middle of that panorama, Thousands of people demonstrated this Saturday in different European cities in support of the Palestinian cause and to demand that the bombings stop.

The largest demonstration took place in London, the British capital, with more than 300,000 participants who mobilized towards the United States embassy to ask this country to stop Israel’s attacks. “I am here in solidarity with the Palestinians in the face of the injustice that is occurring. It is intolerable,” declared a participant in the march.

In Brussels, some 21,000 people participated in the “European March for Palestine.” And thousands of other people also demonstrated in Barcelona and Paris, where the march was probably the largest organized in France since the beginning of the conflict.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

TIME

*With agencies