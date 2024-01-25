Pre-candidate for the Republican Party for president of the United States, Nikki Haley traveled this Wednesday (24) to her home state of South Carolina, where she was governor, in order to boost her campaign, while pressure grows in the caption itself to make her give up.

If this happens, former President Donald Trump will be the remaining name in the running for the Republican candidacy for president of the United States in the November elections.

Trump defeated Haley in the first two votes of the party primaries, in the states of Iowa and New Hampshire, and this time he will try to get back on familiar ground.

Trump's only opponent in the primaries, as the other main candidates withdrew and declared support for him, Haley remained firm in her determination not to abandon the race. “We need to move past the negativity and focus on solutions for the future. Here's a hard truth: I voted for Trump twice. I was proud to serve the United States and its administration. I agree with many of its policies. But, with or without reason, chaos follows,” Haley said at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina.

The candidate was US ambassador to the UN during the businessman's term. “We can't have a country turned upside down in a world on fire and go through four more years of chaos. We won't survive this. You can't overcome Democratic chaos with Republican chaos. And here's another truth: You can't fix it nothing if you don't win in November”, he said.

The 52-year-old candidate also relies on her age to present herself as a viable alternative to Trump, 77, and current president Joe Biden, 81, who will almost certainly be confirmed as the Democratic Party's re-election candidate.

“With everything that is happening in our country and in the world, are we really going to be forced to choose between two octogenarians running for president? (…) Americans deserve more than these two options,” he said.

Although Haley hopes the South Carolina primary on February 24 will bolster her candidacy, internal opposition is working against her. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told the television network FOX this Wednesday (24) that does not see Haley winning the nomination at the party convention in July.

“I think she ran a great campaign, but there is a very clear message coming from voters: we must unite behind our eventual nominee, which will be Donald Trump, and we must make sure that we defeat Joe Biden,” he said. According to her, this is not the opinion of the Committee, but of the voters themselves.

There are other voices that were clearer in calling for Haley's resignation, such as Senator JD Vance. “Right now, Haley can leave or help the Democrats,” he said on the X social network.

On the same network, Congressman John Cornyn expressed himself in a similar way, with an appeal in favor of Trump. “I've seen enough. To beat Biden, Republicans need to unite behind a single candidate, and it's clear that Trump is the voters' choice,” he said.

The former American president won 54.55% of the votes of supporters in the New Hampshire primaries, while Haley received 43.2%. (With EFE Agency)