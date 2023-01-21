After Rayados and Tigres always have the label of champion because of the plants they have, the president of Rayados ‘Tato’ Noriega mentioned that the signings made by the auriazul team do not make him lose sleep.
“We are not governed by what others do, nor our rival in the city, nor any other, we are governed rather by the demanding standards that we have internally”
– Jose Antonio Noriega
“In that sense, we see the team well-armed enough to compete for the maximum, we don’t see anyone superior to us, we don’t feel above anyone either and we know that we’re going to have to work every game and we know it won’t be easy, but we have It is clear that there is a very solid squad with very important game characteristics to face each of the matches and reach the goal of fighting for the championship,” he declared.
Despite this, Noriega does not close the doors of being able to make one more addition, although he clarified that they do not have the urgency to reinforce the squad.
“Regarding the registrations or closing of transfers, it is true that there are a few weeks left because until the beginning of February you can still register and we never closed the door, but we are not obsessed, nor in an urgent search for any player, we consider that the The squad is very well armed,” he commented.
”I feel happy because I see a very well armed squad, with a lot of quality, but with diversity for the coach, players who offer him different alternatives and I am happy with the personality of our coaching staff, in that they are people with a lot of experience , but also with a lot of humility and that they are willing to continue winning things and this combination can lead us to the goal,” he said.
