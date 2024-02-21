Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/21/2024 – 22:00

The Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, decided to dismiss this Wednesday, 21st, the Secretary of Primary Health Care, Nésio Fernandes. Nésio was pressured by party leaders and the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), who were dissatisfied with the distribution of funds from the department. According to three Pasta sources heard by the Estadãothe decision will be published in the Official Gazette of the Union this Thursday, 22.

Sanitary doctor, Nésio Fernandes had been in office since the beginning of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's (PT) government. At the Ministry of Health, he was in charge of managing policies related to the Unified Health System (SUS) and the Mais Médicos program.

This Tuesday, Nésio met with subordinates, according to reports from employees who participated in the meeting. He announced his departure and explained that the decision was made by the minister. The secretary visited three different Ministry buildings to announce that he was leaving his position. Estadão sought out Minister Nísia Trindade, but she did not want to speak. Nésio did not answer the calls.

Nésio suffered pressure from Lira before being exonerated

The Primary Care Secretariat, headed by Nésio, was the target of discontent among party leaders in the Chamber of Deputies. At the beginning of this month, the president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), formulated a request for information (RIC) addressed to the Minister of Health questioning the department about the criteria for distributing funds for medium and high complexity services ( MAC) and payment of parliamentary amendments. The request for information was signed by leaders of six other parties: PDT, Republicans, União Brasil, PSDB, Podemos and PL. It is unusual for the President of the House to ask this type of question.

Despite parliamentarians' discontent, the Ministry committed (that is, reserved for payments) the equivalent of 98% of the total value of the amendments presented: R$12.5 billion. The department also committed 91% of the total remaining funds from the Secret Budget. At the Ministry of Health, these funds totaled R$2.67 billion in 2023. Following Lira's request, Budget experts from the Chamber and the Ministry of Health began to meet to track the sending of funds by the department.

Before arriving in the department, Nésio was the health secretary of Espírito Santo, during the first term of Espírito Santo governor Renato Casagrande (PSB). In March 2022, he was elected president of the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass).

Affiliated with PCdoB, Nésio tried to be elected state deputy for Tocantins, but only received 3,619 votes (0.48% of valid votes) and was not elected.

Nésio's Secretariat approved meeting with erotic dancing at the Ministry of Health

In November last year, the Ministry of Health was criticized after the repercussions of an erotic dance at a Ministry of Health event that cost the public coffers almost R$1 million.

After the recording was broadcast, Nísia fired the director of Prevention and Health Promotion, Andrey Roosewelt Chagas Lemos, who, according to the minister, assumed that he was involved in the production of the event. However, all stages of the process had the approval of Nésio, who was his hierarchical superior.

The event was called “In Prosa – 1st Health Promotion Mobilization Meeting in Brazil”, and took place in Brasília on October 4th to 6th, 2023. On the agenda, a dancer performing an erotic dance in the center of the stage next to sound of the hit Batcu, by drag queen Aretuza Lovi.