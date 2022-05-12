By Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – MRV&Co had a sharp drop in profit in the first quarter, impacted by a drop in margins, as it was unable to fully pass on the increase in input costs to customers.

The Minas Gerais real estate group announced this Thursday that its profit from January to March totaled 71 million reais, down 76.2% compared to the same period last year. In adjusted terms, the year-on-year decline was 74%, at 83 million reais.

Although net revenue grew 4.8% year-on-year, at 1.675 billion reais, MRV continued to pay more for products such as steel and finishing products, which caused its gross margin to shrink 8 percentage points to 19.8 %.

As a result, operating income measured by earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) fell by 5.8% over the same period in 2021, at 199 million reais, with the Ebitda margin shrinking 1.3 percentage points , to 11.9%.

In April, MRV had reported that its first-quarter launches totaled a general sales volume (PSV) of 1.735 billion reais, up 1.4% year-on-year, while sales advanced 7.6%.

According to the director of finance and investor relations, Ricardo Paixão Rodrigues, the company has already noticed an improvement in the margin of projects sold recently, which should increase the consolidated number throughout 2022, although it will still be under pressure in the coming quarters.

From January to March, MRV had a cash burn of 817 million reais, an amount 112.8% higher in one year. For Rodrigues, this advance reflected, among other factors, a greater effort by the company to compose inventories.

“But we believe we can have positive cash generation this second quarter,” he said.

According to the executive, among the positive factors that may contribute to MRV’s balance in the coming quarters is the possible stagnation of the rise in rebar prices – after the government cut import tariffs on the product – and the possible correction in the values ​​of subsidies from the Casa Verde e Amarela program, which can increase the demand for affordable housing.

