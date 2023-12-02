DirectChronicle

Athletic has beaten Rayo Vallecano, without preservatives or colorants, without palliatives. At the Williams brothers’ party, the Madrid team did not appear, too timid, never finding Isi or Unai López, prudish and naive in releasing the ball, which the rojiblancos stole from them to dismantle their game plan. Valverde’s team consolidates its position in the noble zone of the table after its victory.

4 Unai Simón, Lekue, Daniel Vivian (Peru Nolaskoain, min. 83), Aitor Paredes, De Marcos (Yuri, min. 74), Williams (Berenguer, min. 80), O. Sancet (Muniain, min. 74), Ander Herrera, Nico Williams, Ruiz de Galarreta (Benat Prados, min. 81) and Guruzeta 0 Dimitrievski, Abdul Mumin, Luis Espino, Lejeune, Balliu, Álvaro García, Unai López (De Frutos, min. 54), Isi (Trejo, min. 54), Pathé Ciss, Óscar Valentín (Kike, min. 54) and Sergio Camello (Falcao, min. 68) Goals 1-0 min. 23: Guruzeta. 2-0 min. 47: Luis Espino (pp). 3-0 min. 63: Williams. 4-0 min. 67: Nico Williams. Referee Francisco José Hernández Maeso Yellow cards Daniel Vivian (min. 6), Luis Espino (min. 31) and Falcao (min. 86)

The less pressure you have, the more Athletic puts pressure. And it’s going well. Advanced pressure is the religion that all the players on Valverde’s team profess. To wear red and white you cannot be agnostic or atheist. Not everyone says the Lord’s Prayer in the locker room before the game, but they do know the commandments that Valverde has established, which can be summarized in one: he presses high in the 80th minute as if he were the first. Of course, this game has its risks, and it doesn’t always go well, because there are teams that know how to get out of that pressure, and when they do, they find themselves many meters ahead to run and enjoy, which in professional football is also sometimes enjoyed. But Rayo Vallecano that appeared in San Mamés was not one of those teams. He lasted 22 minutes, in which he had already endured the Bilbao pressure with several losses, and even received a goal disallowed from Guruzeta due to a very fair offside by Iñaki Williams. But that’s it.

More information

Rayo wanted to come out with the ball played and Iñaki went under pressure, Balliu got scared, Sancet stole the ball, who put it to Guruzeta, skilled at adjusting to the post and beating Dimitriesvsky. With the can opened, with the ember close to its sardine, and reinforced in its idea of ​​pressure, Athletic continued to become more and more convinced of the qualities of its way of playing. And he continued in the same way, until as soon as the second half began, Sancet once again stole the ball very close to the goal area, extending the run of Iñaki Williams, who shot, or crossed, who knows what, although Pacha didn’t know it either. Espino, who put his leg in to confuse his goalkeeper and increase Rayo’s disadvantage, who did have another plan for the second half, saw it dismantled in a flash.

The party of the Williams brothers began, who celebrated Nico’s renewal the day before and, furthermore, in the best possible way. The pressure was no longer so necessary against an opponent who seemed resigned, but no one stopped running in Athletic, especially the forwards. Sancet paused him when necessary, and he set the pace, as in the action in which he looked for Guruzeta who was arriving from the left with no one to follow him. The red and white center forward played as a winger, he observed Iñaki’s arrival from the other side, and his horizontal pass found the appropriate response from his teammate. Even more party at Iñaki and Nico’s house.

But there was still the icing on the cake, which was added by the little boy, when he received from Lekue, took two steps in the area and finished with a screw to the opposite post where Dimitrievski could do nothing. The game ended there, with permission from Athletic, and even the large Rayo fans agreed. The win reaffirms Valverde in the idea that has turned his team into a reliable and solid group and, furthermore, settled at the top of the classification.

