Joe Biden’s careful statement on Monday supporting a ceasefire between Israelis and Palestinians sounded watery to many, especially to a Benjamin Netanyahu determined to turn the Gaza offensive into the solution to his own political crisis. The president of the United States, who in his telephone call to the Israeli prime minister chose his words with care, expressed a restrained request, hidden at the end of the conversation, in which he urged to stop the military offensive. An official statement followed, the first, in which he showed his support for a ceasefire, but did not go along with the demands of dozens of Democratic lawmakers who demand it as soon as possible. A statement forced by intense pressure from the ranks of his own party in order to appease criticism for his reluctance to censor Israel’s actions and show more firmness before Netanyahu.

Biden, who reiterated his unwavering support for Israel’s right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks, encouraged Netanyahu to do everything possible to ensure the protection of innocent civilians. However, Biden did not go so far as to call for an immediate halt to the Israeli attacks and bombings by Hamas, which for more than a week have already killed more than 200 people, mostly Palestinians.

The Democratic leader traveled to Michigan on Tuesday to promote his investment plan in the national infrastructure amid increasing pressure from the entire ideological spectrum within his own formation for his administration to adopt a firmer stance towards one of his closest allies. .

Netanyahu, unmoved, told security officials on Monday of his army’s intention to continue operations for at least another day or two. He was not influenced by the fact that Emmanuel Macron called Egypt’s President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi to mediate or that the King of Jordan, Abdullah II, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, also called for a “quick” ceasefire.

Either way, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, traveling to northern Europe to avoid being directly involved in the Gaza crisis, continued talks with Arab, Palestinian and regional leaders on Tuesday in an effort of ‘silent diplomacy. ‘to build an international coalition.

At a press conference, he clarified the objective of the Biden Administration is a risk-proof declaration to end the current cycle of violence, and after that, return to a process that makes it possible to forge a lasting peace.

Blinken insisted that the United States will help if Israel and Hamas agree to end hostilities, but does not require them to do so. “Ultimately, it is up to the parties to achieve a ceasefire,” he said. “It is a big world and we have responsibilities,” added the Secretary of Defense before also defending his country’s decision to block for the third time in a week the adoption of a unanimous declaration by the UN Security Council calling for the cessation of Israeli-Palestinian violence.

In the domestic sphere, Biden redoubled efforts to clarify his objectives to repair public perception after criticism for his inaction and slowness in the face of the crisis. White House press secretary Jen Psaki and national security adviser Jake Sullivan noted that the government’s focus is on “quiet and intensive diplomacy.”

But the Administration’s attempt to resolve the optics without taking action does not seem to recognize another significant turn, also silent and concerted, among the more conventional Democrats, which, with increasing intensity, is already revealed with potential consequences for the president. Dozens of moderate legislators like the leader of the Senate, Chuck Schumer, do not believe that a declaration of intentions is enough and they demand from the president a firmer position with Israel and a ceasefire on both sides.