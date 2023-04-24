Campos Neto made a technical presentation considered insufficient by political actors in the Legislative and State Executives

Pressure from the political universe for a drop in the Selic, the basic interest rate, will continue in the coming days. Currently, the rate is at 13.75%. The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, was publicly charged by the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), for a “immediate reduction” in interest.

In reaction, he gave a presentation at the Lide Conference in London, the main conclusion of which was: “Technical timing is different from political“. The speech did not convince the political world.

Campos Neto had been the target of criticism from the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) a few months ago. His allies in the government also endorsed the criticism. Now, they have crossed the border from the Federal Executive to the Senate and state governments.

In exclusive interviews with Power360, 3 governors criticized the current rate. Even Claudio Castro, the main governor of the PL – Jair Bolsonaro-, endorsed the charge for interest reduction. Here is what the governors said:

Helder Barbalho (SHOVEL) – “For Brazil to grow, it is necessary to reduce interest rates so that access to fundraising, financing, capital injection into the Brazilian economy can have a reduced cost“. Watch the interview (2min40s);

Renato Casagrande (ES) – “We believe that these are signs that the Central Bank can already start a downward trend in interest rates. There is already an inflation control for this year“. watch (6min50s);

Claudio Castro (RJ) – “Interest is like chemotherapy. They kill the problem, but generate a huge side effect for the patient: paralysis of the country. There is no credit, it slows down the economy, it creates unemployment. No need to drop to 2%. Take 0.25 percentage point“. Read.

Politicians demand a drop of 0.25 percentage points in the Selic at the May meeting. It will be from the 2nd to the 3rd. They cite gestures by Campos Neto in the past that they consider to be political. They cite visits to ministers of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) to defend the autonomous BC and the use of a Brazilian team shirt on election day.

Pacheco said on Thursday (20.Apr) that Brazil needs to find “ways to immediately reduce interest rates“. He made the statement at the Lide Conference in London.

Pressure on directors

Campos Neto’s loss of political support could spill over into the choice of the 2 new directors of the Central Bank, for Inspection and for Economic Policy.

Its mainstay is the autonomy of the Central Bank, but ways of putting pressure on the banker are already being put on the table.

The closest risk is the appointment of 2 new BC directors, postponed by Lula a few times. They should come after the next Copom meeting, from May 2nd to 3rd. It is the Senate that approves, or not, the names.

Pressured by the president of the House, Campos Neto runs the risk of seeing the new Copom members (the committee is formed by the president and directors of the Central Bank) be approved after criticizing him. Minutes of meetings could become another noise factor in the market.