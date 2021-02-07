Two draws, one loss and the serious threat of leaving the noble zone for the first time this season They have put fear in Hercules’ body. The pressure is here. The blue and white team needs to reconnect with the victory against the Peña Deportiva (12:00 hours), a rival who is especially scary because of the synthetic surface on which he plays his home games. On artificial turf, Hercules had their only two losses of the season. The double warning has already been given in Ibiza and Atzeneta.

Alejandro Esteve has had more time to take the pulse of his squad. Against Mestalla, Hercules played a decent half. But in the second half, fears entered. Del Pozo gave the reins to Benidormense to put an end to conservatism, but at its premiere, Hercules disappointed again.

Esteve will change the eleven again. This week the slap on the wrist was taken by Nani. The youth squad did not even travel to Ibiza and today, if there are no surprises, his position will be filled by Álex Martínez. The Sevillian, recently arrived and after a year without playing an official match, points to the eleven. Esteve trusts Martínez for his intensity and for his ease to get the ball set, gold in the field of Peña Deportiva.

Moses must return to the axis of defense, since Tano is low by penalty. The defender will play the first minutes of this 2021 after missing four games. Once again, the great absence will be that of Moyita. The midfielder returns to have discomfort in the soleus and stayed in Alicante. Esteve crosses his fingers so that it is not a relapse because the injuries continue to hit Hercules.

The Blue and Whites also travel in fear of reviving an injured rival. La Peña Deportiva has not won for eleven days. His only victory was on the first day. Since then, he has been distracted by the Cup and with several setbacks that make him be at the bottom of the table. La Peña knows that the Hercules who arrives in need and with that pressure will try to add his second victory of the season.