It is not strange when it is very hot to feel more sluggish, in some cases thanks to the classic drop in blood pressure. In fact, high temperatures favor a decrease, which can be signaled in various ways. What are the telltale symptoms of low blood pressure? The most typical are tiredness, dizziness, muscle weakness, headache or some nausea. These are annoying disorders that can sometimes even be the prelude to fainting, especially if the sudden drop in blood pressure explains Albert Cremona, Head of the Cardiovascular Department of the Humanitas Gavazzeni Institute in Bergamo. In most cases the low blood pressure linked to a physiological response of the organism to certain stimuli, from the hottest temperature to fear. If episodes of hypotension are frequent they could be the expression of an underlying disease such as thyroid dysfunction, diabetes, arrhythmias or dehydration resulting from acute gastroenteritis. In particular, hypertensive subjects who take antihypertensive drugs may experience excessive reductions in pressure, especially in summer.