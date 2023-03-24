Over a million people demonstrated this Thursday in tense marches in France against the unpopular reform of the pensions of the liberal president Emmanuel Macron, whom the unions accuse of wanting to set fire to the streets.

The ninth day of demonstrations at the call of the unions was accompanied by riots in Paris and other citieslike every night since Macron’s decision to adopt his reform by decree a week ago.

Despite the approval of the law, the movement of protest against the pension reform does not lose steam, propped up with the incorporation of many young people, according to student organizations, and with sectors on strike that, like fuel, threaten to paralyze the economy.

The tightness of the result that allowed the reform to be carried out last Monday by only nine votes and the firmness of Macron, dwilling to apply it before the end of the year despite its unpopularityseem to have strengthened the protest, after two days in which the demonstrations had weakened.

The unions estimated that around 3.5 million people mobilized on Thursday.

Unions don’t give up

The more than 300 demonstrations called in the country 3.5 million people gathered, according to union data, which means equaling the record of March 7, although the Government figures are more modest, slightly above one million, slightly less than other days.

French unions do not give up in his social pulse against the pension reform of Emmanuel Macron, the main recipient of criticism during the ninth day of mobilization, marred by altercations and violent clashes between law enforcement and protesters in various cities.

Likewise, social networks have been filled with images, videos and various opinions regarding one of the most massive and violent days against the unpopular pension reform.

The protests will continue

The marches this Thursday were announced crucial to know if the unions will be able to keep the mobilization alive against a reform, which awaits the final approval of the Constitutional Council

The French unions called this Thursday a new day of protests massive protests against the pension reform on Tuesday, coinciding with the scheduled visit of King Charles III of England and Queen Camilla.

After mobilizing 1.089 million people, according to the authorities, and 3.5 million, according to the CGT, the union front called a new protest on March 28especially when “the government seeks to turn the page” after adopting the controversial reform by decree.

The British king is scheduled to make his first foreign trip since taking the throne to France, where he will arrive on Sunday and leave on Wednesday.

Violent clashes between protesters and police

Likewise, this ninth day left a balance of 123 police officers and gendarmes injured and 80 people arrested, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said. Riots were reported in Paris and other cities during and after the marches, which were largely peaceful.

In the capital, riots continued on Thursday night.

The slogans against the president were the most repeated in the demonstrations, which as in the previous days ended in many cases with acts of vandalism and altercations with the police, despite the constant appeals of the union leaders to avoid this type of actions that threaten to cloud their demands.

“The responsibility for the explosive situation does not fall on the union organizations, but on the government,” the unions said.

The protests seek to withdraw the bill that seeks, among other measures, to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64 years.

The unions bet to continue with the pressure against a reform that delays the minimum retirement age by two years, to 64, while the president considers that this measure is inevitable for public finances damaged by the covid crisis and the war in Ukraine.

The next few days seem decisive to know the outcome of a crisis that does not seem over with the adoption of the text by the legislature, which contravenes Macron’s plans to move forward with his political agenda.

Santiago Andres Venera Salazar

INTERNATIONAL WRITINGWith information from AFP and EFE