After the initial slap, Barça was Barça that the coach was looking for. Ball exit with the best footing couple (Cubarsí-Iñigo), the center of the most creative field (of Jong-Pedri-olmo) and high dynamism with Ferran-Raphinha. The Barça rebeld with a very high pace, a brutal forward of De Jong and Pedri and a magnificent offensive flow of Lamine, Olmo and Pedri himself. From minute 5 to 45, Barça gave 167 passes in the final third, 26 touches inside the area, 29 recoveries, 11 shots and three goals. And he went around the score in an outer play and two corners after two spectacular blows of Raphinha.