Gavi-Fermin formula

Flick opted to introduce Fermín into the eleven starting from the left and bring on Gavi in ​​the middle. And Barça made up for the lack of overflow due to Lamine’s absence through collective pressure that the two of them led. In the first fifteen minutes, the game was located 46% in the final third and, in the middle half, 37%. The Barça team achieved fourteen recoveries in the rival field in 45 minutes and the colchoneros were only able to make 34 passes in advanced areas compared to Barça’s 105. The Barça superiority in the first half is explained by their high pressing. The most energetic and coordinated pressure in recent weeks.

Pedri objective, with a recital

The midfielder gave a performance, this time, playing higher. Atlético’s withdrawal downplayed its participation in the base and called for its presence between the lines. And Pedri not only read it quickly, but executed it magnificently. Of the 40 interventions he recorded in the first half, 29 were in the hot zone. Especially, with Iñigo’s direct pass towards Pedri. And Barça clarified their attacks after connecting with the Canary. The first two chances were born from his high receptions followed by a pass and the 1-0 score was a marvel of individual talent, shooting with quality, control and verticality with the ball glued to his foot.

Bad clearances and failed shots

The 1-1 score put Atlético de Madrid completely into the game, in a transition in which Barça retreated well, but cleared badly. And football logic determines that clearances must always go towards the wing and not towards the center of the area. Even so, the Blaugrana continued to generate several clear scoring chances, but they were excessively erratic in their finishing. Up to seven clear situations were wasted. Some of them on the feet of Raphinha and Ferran Torres. There, the fact of playing with a changed leg was penalized. Without efficiency you cannot win.