Presspod | The future president may have to talk about war and peace more concretely than before, believes Pekka Haavisto

The basic values ​​of Pekka Haavisto (green), who is running for president through the electoral association, were already formed in his youth, inspired by literature and the environmental movement. In negotiation situations, you can momentarily feel that you are an intermediary for peace, Haavisto says in HS's Pressapod.

Voters' association through a candidate for the presidency Pekka Haaviston (green) The bookshelf in the childhood home had history of ideas and history of the world. Biblical was next to it Kalevala, Mahabharata, The Ramayana and Pekka Ervastin biography, Laotian The way of secrets and Koran.

In HS's Pressapod, the presidential candidates talk about their values ​​and key experiences in their lives. You can listen to the Haavisto episode on the player at the beginning of the story.

Even before as he could read, Haavisto saw a book about the French Revolution on the bottom shelf and began to marvel at the brutal images of the events.

Social issues came to life early on. Haavisto remembers the President of the United States John F. Kennedy murder and the Vietnam War, whose pictures colored the pages of Life magazine in my childhood.

“All those executions and shootings and napalms. That image made quite an impression.”

Haavisto tells about his most important values Helsingin Sanomat's Presspodhosted by the head of the economics and politics department Veera Luoma-Aho. The podcast series talks about values ​​and how the values ​​of the person who will be elected as the next president of Finland have been shaped during their lives.

I don't hurt father worked as a principal and mother as a chemistry and physics teacher. The upbringing at home was liberal and free.

“Father's and mother's educational philosophy favored that the children think for themselves and research for themselves and that they are talked to.”

Values ​​were also taught in the yard of the home. When other children bullied the blind boy who lives next door, Haavisto intervened.

“As a tomer, I have reportedly shouted, don't tease it, it's not its fault that it's blind. … There has been a value discussion among the children in the yard,” he says.

In youth the shaping of the value base was influenced by great thinkers and literature: Albert Schweitzer, Bertrand Russell and Mika Waltari, Haavisto lists. The environmental movement took off at the end of the 1970s.

The turning point and turning point was 1979. That's when a twice-weekly current affairs magazine was founded Compost, of which Haavisto was editor-in-chief. A lot more happened too:

“In the summer there was a Nordic environmental camp in Inkoo, where people representing new radical environmental thinking came from all the Nordic countries, and of course there was Koijärvi in ​​the spring of 1979. And then I think there was Lepako's takeover at the end of that summer. It was a so-called busy summer.”

The value base took shape in subcultural circles. At the time, it was thought that a choice had to be made between the environment and economic growth, but Haavisto wrote what he published Vine-to the magazine's editorial: “Not back to the tree, but the trees back.”

“I still think it's a pretty good title and way of thinking from that time,” says Haavisto.

The most important Haavisto (green) names the environment, peace and human values ​​as its values ​​and starting points.

According to him, his time as the team leader of the UN Environment Organization in Afghanistan, Iraq, the Palestinian Territory, Kosovo, Liberia and Sudan and as the EU's special representative in the peace negotiations in Sudan's Darfur deepened and made the work for the values ​​of the environment and peace more concrete.

“When you sat with very different people, extremist Islamists, those who have actually fought all their lives, had a gun in hand. – – In that too, peace somehow became concrete. A while ago, I was always there in such negotiations, as if it were the middle piece of peace,” says Haavisto.

Finland and in terms of Finnish values, according to the candidate, safety is emphasized now and in the future.

According to Haavisto, the time is exceptional for Finland: Values ​​are being reconciled with safety requirements more than in recent years. According to him, the future president may have to discuss war and peace on a more concrete level than he is used to.

HS's podcast series talks about values ​​and how the values ​​of the person who may be elected as the next president of Finland have been shaped during their life. The episodes of the series have been recorded before the first round of the presidential election. The Haavisto episode has been published for the first time in December 2023. You can listen to the entire Pressapodi series from here.