Guardian: “Something seems to have been broken here, and it was not only the pride of Xabi Alonso on his unbeaten record against Bayern Munich. With Vincent Kompany you cruise to the Bundesliga title and now you cruise into the Champions League quarter-finals. You could also hire Leverkusen’s best players, Florian Wirtz, in summer, but here you shot him out of the stadium. It feels like the game is over – in more than one sense. “

The Sun: “Ex-man-united keeper makes horror errors and gives Musiala the goal.”

Spain

AS: “The seventh time brought happiness (Bayern). After Xabi Alonsos Leverkusen could not be defeated in the six games since his arrival in the Bayarena two and a half years ago, Bayern finally beat the team of the Spanish coach in the purest Bavaria style and the cruel way. “

sport: “Kane brings Xabi Alonso to the edge of the Ko Harry was at the penalty point and made no mistake. (…) The last word falls in the Bayarena. “

Marca: “Bavaria of life in Europe. A double pack of Kane and a goal from Musiala against a Leverkusen that was not recognizable and had little chance for your own goal. ”

France

Le Parisien: “As the clear winner of the German duel, Bayern Munich has a great chance of qualifying for the quarter -finals. Bayer is required at home in a week so that it turns out differently. (…) Of course there are still 90 minutes to play. But the Bayern players have one foot and already some toes in the quarter -finals. You are a step closer to a finale in the Allianz Arena, from which all of Bavaria dreams. ”

L’équipe: “Bayern Munich has a serious chance of qualifying for the quarter -finals of the Champions League. In the round of 16 first leg, Bayern clearly dominated Bayer Leverkusen, who never really got going and were pretty poor. “

RMC Sport: “Bavaria wins without trembling!”