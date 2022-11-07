Fcp Observatory, advertising turnover in the press fell in the January-September period (-3.7%)
The advertising turnover on the press in general, it recorded a drop of 3.7% in the January-September period. The data indicate this of the FCP Press Observatory compared with the 2021 fees. The progressive since the beginning of the year records a downward update compared to the month of August, when the numbers had certified a decrease of 3.5%
In particular, the newspapers as a whole recorded a turnover trend of -4.1%.
The individual types respectively mark:
- The national commercial type showed -1.6%.
- Local commercial advertising -2.1%.
- The Legal type scored -11.3%.
- The Financial type marked -4.3%.
- The Classified typology scored -10.8%.
The magazines as a whole recorded a turnover trend of -2.8%.
The individual types respectively mark:
- Weekly -3.1%
- Monthly -3.1%.
- Other Periodicity + 8.5%.
