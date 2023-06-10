with videoThe pressure on King Willem-Alexander to apologize for the slavery past on July 1 is increasing. A large majority of the Surinamese and Caribbean community wants a royal ‘sorry’, according to research One today . Interest groups have also insisted on this in conversations at the palace, insiders say to this site.

Expectations are sky-high among the descendants of enslaved people. The king himself is to blame for this through discussions with interest groups at his residential palace Huis ten Bosch. “If he doesn’t apologize by July 1, there will be an explosion of anger,” said one of those present. ,,Then many go crying from the Keti Koti celebration in Amsterdam where the king is then. Then it will split instead of connect.”

Apologies from the king and labeling Keti Koti as a national holiday are important for the Surinamese and Caribbean community to recognize the slavery past. This is evident from research by One today among nearly 1,500 people in that community.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte apologized last December for the role of the Dutch state in the transatlantic slave trade. Almost six out of ten respondents are positive about Rutte’s ‘credible’ and ‘impressive’ speech.

Nasty aftertaste

Still, 31 percent have a bad aftertaste. There are many questions about what Rutte meant by his comment that the apologies are ‘not a period, but a comma’. The turbulent run-up and timing are also criticized.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima at the commemoration of the abolition of slavery in Amsterdam’s Oosterpark ten years ago. © ANP / ANP



Willem-Alexander has already publicly referred to Rutte’s apologies on behalf of the entire government, including the king. For most respondents (62 percent), Rutte’s words and a commemorative year do not offer sufficient recognition.

Enriched

Seventy percent of those surveyed also want a royal apology. They point out that the royal family had an important share in the slave trade and enriched itself with it. They also refer to the king’s apologies to Indonesia for the Dutch violence during the Indonesian war of independence.

If the king also apologizes during Keti Koti, it would actually be a repetition of moves. He would thus also anticipate an investigation into the role of the Oranges in colonial history. "But for the groups we spoke to, apologies from the king are not just a welcome extra," says Jeroen Kester, researcher of One today. "It really means something. His ancestors are probably involved in the slavery past. That makes it much more personal than Rutte's speech."

The Slavery Monument on the Rotterdam Lloydkade. © ANP / ANP



In the palace talks, Willem-Alexander was lavishly complimented for his words about slavery in the Christmas message. He called it “crimes against humanity.” “Several people called on him to apologize,” says one of those involved. “I felt that he is preparing for that.”

Walking on eggshells

People in the highest official circles are aware that the king has to walk on eggshells here. He will have to relate to Prime Minister Rutte’s text. “Everyone wants him to say it on July 1, 2023,” says a senior official. “The government has approved of him being here and speaking. He’s not going to say, “Happy celebration boys, bye!”

In the investigation of One today Three-quarters of the respondents also think that Keti Koti should become a national day off. "If you want to make society as a whole more aware of this page in history, you must also give everyone in the Netherlands the opportunity to reflect on this, we hear back," says researcher Kester van One today. "This, and apologies from the king, are the most important next steps towards recognition."

Some respondents think that 'white' Dutch people today do not know or recognize the slavery past. At the same time, 72 percent do not hold them responsible for the slavery past.