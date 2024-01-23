The press screening of the film “The Master and Margarita,” based on the novel of the same name by Russian writer Mikhail Bulgakov, took place in Moscow at the Oktyabr cinema on Tuesday, January 23.

The film was directed by Mikhail Lokshin. In 2020, his other film “Silver Skates” gained popularity in Russia, which topped the box office in the country for two weeks.

Actress Yulia Snigir played the role of Margarita, Evgeny Tsyganov played the Master, and August Diehl tried on the image of Woland. The film's budget was 1.2 billion rubles.

The film became the third film adaptation of this novel by Bulgakov, filmed in Russia. The first was the film by Yuri Kara in 1994, and after that the series by Vladimir Bortko in 2005 was released.

The plot of the new film adaptation differs from the literary source and is rather the author’s interpretation of the work, which contains new meanings. The film will be released on January 25.

Izvestia was among the first to watch the new film and talk about it.