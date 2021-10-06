



Coverage by El Universal, El País and Page 12 of Facebook’s reaction to Frances Haugen’s statement before the Senate. © France24

The day after the statement before the US Senate of the informant and former Facebook employee, Frances Haugen, this is how the international media cover the reaction that Mark Zuckerberg published on his account of the social network he runs. In America, we look at ‘El Universal’ in Mexico, ‘El País’ and the ‘Wall Street Journal’, the newspaper that published the information leaked by Haugen. We ended up in Europe, with ‘Le Monde’ from France and ‘The Guardian’ from the UK.