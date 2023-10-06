





We open Press Review with the Nobel Peace Prize, awarded to the Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi for her work defending Human Rights and, especially, women’s rights. Mohammadi has actively participated in protests over the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody. Currently in prison, the Norwegian Nobel Committee has called for the activist’s release to Iran so she can receive the prize.