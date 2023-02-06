We open Revista de Prensa by analyzing the editorial of the newspaper ‘El Faro’ about how Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has managed to dismantle the gangs, to the detriment of the country’s democracy. We continue with the international newspapers that continue to address the deterioration of relations between China and the US as a result of the alleged spy balloon. And we close with headlines dedicated to Beyoncé, who on Sunday reached the record for the most Grammy awards achieved by an artist in history.

