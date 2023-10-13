We open Press Review with the reaction of the international media to the seventh day of clashes between Israel and the armed group Hamas. The ‘Daily Beast’ media echoes the complaint by the organization Human Rights Watch (HRW), which accuses Israel of launching white phosphorus on the Gaza Strip and two points on its border with Lebanon. This chemical has serious consequences on health, such as high-grade burns, damage to the lungs and other organs: its use constitutes a war crime.

