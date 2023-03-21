We open the Press Review reviewing an explanatory article from ‘Al Jazeera’ that reviews all the legal processes for which the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, is being investigated. The ex-president called his faithful to protest after saying on his social network, without evidence, that this Tuesday he will be arrested for the Stormy Daniels case, for which he is accused of bribing a porn actress to remain silent after having had sex with him.

#Press #review #legal #problems #Donald #Trump #face #explainer #Jazeera