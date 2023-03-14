We open the Press Review reviewing an analysis of the ‘Middle East Eye’ that deals with the reasons behind the restart of bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran. With China as mediator, Iran would seek greater regional influence after isolation due to anti-government protests, and Saudi would seek to play a more leading role in the Yemen war. Errata: The mention in the chronicle referring to the “war in Iran” is actually the “war in Yemen”.

