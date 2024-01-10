We open Press Review with the insecurity crisis that Ecuador is going through. After multiple attacks by criminal gangs since the beginning of this week, including the assault on the 'TC Televisión' channel in Guayaquil in full live broadcast, President Daniel Noboa decided to declare the status of “internal armed conflict” in the country. The local media 'Primicias' explains that this figure implies a total deployment of the FF. AA. throughout the territory and the use of lethal weapons against groups considered “terrorists.”

