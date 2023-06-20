





We open the Press Review with an explanatory report from ‘Al Jazeera’ with the keys to what we know so far about the million-dollar expedition of a submarine in the North Atlantic whose purpose was to explore the ruins of the Titanic. On Sunday, June 18, five crew members boarded this submersible, of which there has been no trace since then. The ship provides oxygen for 96 hours, so the next few hours are decisive.