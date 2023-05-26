We open Pensa Magazine with an explanatory article from ‘Al Jazeera’ that compares the proposals of the contenders in the second round of the Turkish presidential elections on May 28. Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kemal Kiliçdaroglu have different programs on key issues such as security, the economy, refugees or aid for those affected by the deadly earthquakes in February this year. More than 60 million Turks are called to the polls to decide their country project.

#Press #review #Erdogan #Kiliçdaroglu #offering #ahead #Turkish #elections #Jazeera