On the Sunday of Max Verstappen’s eighth victory in 10 races, the 11th consecutive success for Red Bull – also counting the last race of 2022 – and the 1st out of 10 achieved since the beginning of the season by the Milton Keynes team, attracting attention was for once the runner-up. The surprise podium of Lando Norris and the fourth place of rookie Oscar Piastri – who could have been third without the unfortunate entry of the Safety Car – in fact certify the unexpected but very welcome return to the top of F1 for McLaren.

The home company of the Woking team, capable of defeating even those who supply them with the power units, that is Mercedes, has also found the right prominence in the Italian newspapers. Thanks to the team principal Andrea Stella, Fernando Alonso’s historic track engineer at the time of Ferrari, who is demonstrating that he is following up on the promises made at the start of the season. In the Corriere dello Sport, Fulvio Solms highlighted the leap made by the MCL60 and by the entire McLaren team, capable of not abandoning itself to despair when – in the first races – the top positions were very far away.

“[…] McLaren rapidly rising from the slums with a team manager from Orvieto […] she was in the back rows at the season opener and now here she is, almost pole position and almost winning with that adorable slapstick Lando Norris face […]. And it is an alarm for everyone: for Ferrari the second worst result of the season […] even more so for Mercedes […].

In motorsport there is no worse shame for a manufacturer than taking them from a customer team. A […] MCL60 strong enough to make Verstappen’s success sober. […] In short, the lack of excessive power is a twist, we are at this. And had it not been for the Safety Car, Oscar Piastri would have finished on the podium in place of Lewis, another nugget-papaya. […]”.