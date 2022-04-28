



We open a press review with the calls for protests in Colombia, one year after the outbreak of the 2021 National Strike. We continue with the “legal setback” against former President Uribe, after a judge in Bogotá decided not to close his case for alleged manipulation of witnesses. We close with the hearing where ex-soldiers confessed to the murder of civilians in the ‘false positives’ case. All these songs with ‘El Espectador’, ‘El Tiempo’, ‘La Silla Vacía’, ‘El País’ and ‘NYT’.