We dedicate Press Review to the Canadian media that highlight the pope’s apology to First Nations on their front pages. The pontiff apologized for the policy of “forced assimilation” that caused the death of at least 6,000 indigenous minors in boarding schools operated by the Catholic Church between the s. XIX and XX in Canada. We focus on a text from ‘The Globe and Mail’ by a woman from the Ermineskin village, who describes the mixed emotions facing this “historic visit”.

