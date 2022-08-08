We dedicate Press Review to analyze the reactions of the Colombian and international press after the unprecedented inauguration of Gustavo Petro as president and Francia Márquez as vice president of Colombia. We review ‘Libération’ and ‘El País’, which highlight the official arrival of the left to power in Bogotá and ‘La Tercera’ from Chile, which opens with a snapshot of Petro’s greeting with Boric. We comment on the challenges that the Colombian press attributes to the new government, among others: “total peace.”

#Press #review #fail #possession #Petro #Márquez #international #press