We open Press Review with an article from the American media 'The New York Times' that cites a report by epidemiologists from Johns Hopkins University and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine on the excess deaths that could occur in Gaza in the coming years. months depending on the intensity of the Israeli invasion on the ground. Experts propose three scenarios: the most catastrophic, an invasion in the south of the Palestinian enclave, which, added to the diseases, could cause 85,000 more deaths in the next half year, added to the more than 29,000 currently recorded.