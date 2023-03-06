





07:09 “The situation will not be pleasant for all military formations that protect Russian interests,” said the head of the Wagner Group. © France 24

We open Revista de Prensa commenting on the words of the leader of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who commented through a video posted on Telegram that if the Russian government does not supply them with the necessary ammunition to continue their offensive in the city of Bakhmut, everything the Donetsk front, in the Ukrainian Donbass, could collapse. “The situation will not be pleasant for all military formations that protect Russian interests,” Prigozhin argued.