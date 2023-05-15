We open the press review commenting on the exclusive from ‘The Washington Post’ which states, through leaked classified documents, that the leader of the Russian Wagner paramilitary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, would have been in contact with members of the Ukrainian intelligence leadership to offer them the location of Kremlin troops in exchange for their withdrawal from the disputed city of Bakhmut. Another exclusive maintains that Volodímir Zelenski has suggested on more than one occasion to attack Russian cities.

