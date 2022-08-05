We open Press Review with the American front pages dedicated to the possible prisoner exchange between Moscow and Washington, following the sentence of basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison in Russia. With ‘CNN’ and ‘Rolling Stone’ we address the controversy surrounding virtual influencers, who are increasingly popular on social networks. Created by computer and artificial intelligence, they are brand images and aspirational figures that are difficult to differentiate from humans.

#Press #review #Virtual #influencers #center #debate