We open the Press Review commenting on an investigation carried out by the American media ‘The New York Times’ on the alleged war crimes committed by the Ukrainian military forces against unarmed Russian soldiers. Both parties accuse each other of this crime and the international community must investigate what happened in Makiivka. We also review an article from ‘The Intercept’ in which he questions whether Biden will send high-tech drones to Ukraine despite doubts from the White House.

#Press #review #Videos #suggest #captive #Russian #soldiers #killed #point #blank #range