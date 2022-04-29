We dedicate a Press Review to the revelation of ‘The Guardian’ about the images of a massacre in Tadamon, Syria, in 2013, at the hands of Al-Assad’s forces. The footage is one of the strongest evidence of possible war crimes committed by the Syrian Army during the war. Furthermore, in ‘New Lines’, two investigators explain how they identified and made one of the perpetrators of the massacre confess. *Editor’s note: in a date lapse, the journalist said 2003, instead of 2013, the year of the events.

#Press #review #Video #massacre #civilians #Syria #shows #war #crimes #Guardian