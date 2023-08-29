We open a press review with international media reports on the decision of the Supreme Court of Chile to sentence the seven ex-military officers who participated in the kidnapping, torture and murder of singer-songwriter Víctor Jara to 25 years in prison in September 1973. A unanimous decision that comes just two weeks before the country of the Southern Cone commemorates the 50th anniversary of the military coup led by Augusto Pinochet against the government of Salvador Allende.

