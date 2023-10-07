Absolute master

With six Grands Prix still to go, as Michael Schumacher did in 2002, Max Verstappen is about to become Formula 1 world champion for the third time. The sense of inevitability regarding what will happen this afternoon in Lusail, Qatar, is a good testimony to the season as absolute master experienced by the Dutch Red Bull phenomenon. A sixth place in the much detested Sprint will be enough to arithmetically close the accounts of a championship that according to many ended already many months ago in Miami. Among other things, yet another flop for Max’s teammate, Sergio Perez, only 13th in yesterday’s qualifying, certifies for the umpteenth time theabysmal gap that separates the two even in this strange weekend, played on a very slippery track constantly swept by wind and sand.

Even the Italian newspapers celebrated the greatness of the Dutchman, who is increasingly comparable to the group of the great names in the history of Formula 1. Ferrari’s Friday, however, was decidedly more subdued, confirming on the track the many fears of the day before compared to the chance to do well in Qatar. “While the others are still on the track fighting for what remains, Verstappen is already walking in the pit lane sipping a drink – writes Alessandra Retico on The Republic – […]. Nothing affects him, not even himself: due to a mistake he gives up on the last lap, but the previous one is untouchable for anyone. […]. The cannibal is not full, no. […]”.

Ferrari back

On The print Stefano Mancini instead underlines the ‘track limits case’ which ruined the plans of an increasingly competitive McLaren: “Max […] He has no opponents. On the Lusail track he preceded the McLarens, whose drivers arrived at the interviews without knowing that their fastest lap had been cancelled. Reason: a wheel had crossed the white line that delimits the track. The decision of the race judges was indisputable, it just had to be made before the two boys took turns in the ritual interviews reserved for the top three. […] The McLaren case has two effects: confirming that McLaren has become the second force in the championship after Red Bull and that Ferrari has not solved its problems at all, but is at the mercy of external factors such as temperature and wind […]“.

There bad day for redheads it is also highlighted by Fulvio Solms, on Corriere dello Sport: “[…] In short, bad for Ferrari, also for Mercedes who are trying to move towards second place in the World Championship: the silver arrows are in good shape […]”. “There is little Ferrari in the Qatari Super Max weekend – agrees Leo Turrini from the columns of QS – Too little! In last night’s qualifying, the traditional limits of the SF23 re-emerged. An unstable machine, in constant difficulty, with the pilots condemned to chasing a balance that is impossible to find. […]“.