





06:56

We open Press Review with a report from ‘The New York Times’, which indicates that some US officials fear that the 24,000 assault rifles destined for Israel from the North American country will end up in the hands of Israeli civilians or settlers in the occupied West Bank and this fuel violence in that Palestinian territory. Since last October 7, at least 150 murders against civilians have been recorded in the West Bank.