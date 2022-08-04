Two years after the explosion in the port of Beirut, we dedicate a Press Review to review the events that have marked the chronology of Lebanon in recent times. The interactive report ‘WhatsApp Lebanon’, published in ‘The New Humanitarian’, allows us to understand how Lebanese society has experienced the political-economic upheaval that the country has gone through. We delve into the lives of five residents of Lebanon, through their text messages.

