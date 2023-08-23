We open Revista de Prensa with an analysis by the American chain ‘CNN’ in which the unprecedented importance of the accusation against former President Donald Trump in the state of Georgia is revealed. He confirmed that he will appear at a prison in Atlanta on Thursday, where he will post $200,000 bail to be released. A unique scenario and not seen before in the previous criminal cases opened against the Republican magnate.

#Press #review #Trumps #bail #reveals #unprecedented #danger #Georgia #impeachment #CNN