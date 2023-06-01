





We open a press review with exclusive information from ‘CNN’ that reveals that the Justice of that country has in its possession an audio tape that reveals that former President Donald Trump was caught talking about classified documents about an alleged attack on Iran in a meeting together with several of his allies in July 2021. This recording would show that the tycoon lied when he said that all the documentation that he took from his period in the White House was “declassified”.