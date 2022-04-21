We open Press Review with a comparison between this Wednesday’s ‘Libération’ cover and that of 20 years ago, when Jean Marie Le Pen qualified for the presidential second round. We continue with the verification by ‘France Info’ and ‘Check News’ of the cross accusations between Macron and Le Pen in the presidential debate and we close with the coverage of the fall of Mariúpol and the situation at the Azovstal plant by the ‘Moscow Times ‘, ‘RT’, ‘Kyiv Independent’ and ‘NYT’.

#Press #review #True #false #accusations #Macron #Pen #verified #French #press